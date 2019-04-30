Man with 'Irish accent' wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women in London

POLICE IN LONDON are seeking a man with a “slight Irish accent” in connection with the abduction and rape of two women in their 20s last week.

Met Police issued an appeal to identify a man responsible following the incidents, which happened on Thursday 25 April.

The first woman was abducted from a street in Chingford in north London at around 12:30am, while the second woman was taken from a street in Edgware, also in north London, around 12 hours later.

The women were later driven to a hotel in Watford and an attempt was made to book a room at around 1pm. When a room was unavailable, the suspect left the premises.

At around 2:30pm, a struggle between the women and the suspect took place in Watford and the women managed to escape.

The two women, who police describe as “traumatised”, are receiving support from specialist officers, who are treating the attacks as random but linked.

A CCTV image of the suspect was captured by cameras the Watford hotel, and led to an appeal from police to identify the man responsible.

Based on information received, Met Police believe the man is 33-year-old Joseph McCann, who is also known to use false names, most recently Joel.

McCann is described as being of muscular build and 5ft 10 inches tall.

He has blue eyes, a bald head or shaved blond hair with a light-coloured short beard, a slight Irish accent, and a distinctive tattoo of the name “bobbie” on his stomach.

Officers believe McCann may attempt to disguise his appearance.

“We would ask anyone with any information about McCann’s whereabouts to contact us immediately,” Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command said.

“McCann is considered extremely dangerous and a risk to the public and we ask people not to approach him, but instead call 999.”

Officers are also attempting to trace a silver or grey-coloured Ford S-Max people carrier, which had fake registration plates, in connection with the offences.

Investigators say any information about McCann or this vehicle should be passed to the investigating team.

A 33-year-old man arrested on Sunday 28 April on suspicion of conspiracy to rape has been released under investigation.

“My team continues to work around the clock and we are making progress in furthering the investigation,” Goodwin added.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.