Man still being questioned over murder of Josh Dunne (16)

Tributes left at the scene on East Wall Road where Josh Dunne was fatally stabbed on Tuesday evening. Members of the public left flowers, balloons, football paraphernalia and photograph

Tributes left at the scene on East Wall Road where Josh Dunne was fatally stabbed on Tuesday evening. Members of the public left flowers, balloons, football paraphernalia and photograph

A MAN ARRESTED in connection with the fatal stabbing 16-year-old Josh Dunne is still being questioned by gardaí this morning.

The man was arrested yesterday evening and is being held in Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 on suspicion of murder. He can be held for 24 hours.

The teenager died following an altercation on East Wall Road on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí were alerted to a public order incident, and attended the scene along with emergency services. Josh and another juvenile male were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Josh was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third person, an adult male, later attended Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Balloons in the colours of Bohemian FC were released to commemorate Josh near his home in Ballymun yesterday. Source: Leah Farrell/RN

Josh’s family paid tribute to the teenager yesterday as a “caring, amazing boy” who was “a dreamer and a do-er”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Josh was an amazing, happy and talented boy who was tragically taken from our lives at just 16 years old. Josh’s smile lit up every room he walked into and he had a promising career ahead of him on the football pitch,” Josh’s family said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the public for their kind messages of support and the community of Ballymun who have rallied around to support us at this sad time.”

Youth soccer clubs from around the country paid tribute to the young footballer, who had played for the Dublin club Bohemians Under-17s and St Kevin’s Boys Football Club.