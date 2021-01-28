Man arrested in connection with the murder of Josh Dunne (16)

Josh died following the incident on Tuesday

Josh died following the incident on Tuesday

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID a man has been arrested this evening in connection with the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Josh Dunne.

The teenager died following an altercation on East Wall Road on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí were alerted to a public order incident, and attended the scene along with emergency services.

Josh and another juvenile male were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Josh was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third person, an adult male, later attended Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A post-mortem was due to be carried out yesterday afternoon at the City Morgue by Dr Heidi Okkers, locum assistant state pathologist.

The man arrested by gardaí this evening was taken to Store Street Station, where is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 on suspicion of murder.