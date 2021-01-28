#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Josh Dunne (16)

Josh Dunne was killed following an altercation in East Wall on Tuesday evening.

By Sean Murray Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 9:37 PM
28 minutes ago 7,670 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5338850
Josh died following the incident on Tuesday
Image: Bohemian Football Club
Josh died following the incident on Tuesday
Josh died following the incident on Tuesday
Image: Bohemian Football Club

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID a man has been arrested this evening in connection with the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Josh Dunne. 

The teenager died following an altercation on East Wall Road on Tuesday evening. 

Gardaí were alerted to a public order incident, and attended the scene along with emergency services.

Josh and another juvenile male were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Josh was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third person, an adult male, later attended Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A post-mortem was due to be carried out yesterday afternoon at the City Morgue by Dr Heidi Okkers, locum assistant state pathologist.

The man arrested by gardaí this evening was taken to Store Street Station, where is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 on suspicion of murder.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie