#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Advertisement

Leading pro-democracy activist arrested in Hong Kong for 'unlawful' protest against face-mask ban

The Hong Kong government first banned the wearing of masks last year.

By AFP Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 6,679 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5213496
Pro-democracy activist Johsua Wong
Image: UPI/PA Images
Pro-democracy activist Johsua Wong
Pro-democracy activist Johsua Wong
Image: UPI/PA Images

HONG KONG PRO-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been arrested for “unlawful assembly” relating to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks.

The news was confirmed in a statement on the 23-year-old’s Twitter account, which said he was also being held for violating the “draconian anti-mask law”, which has since been ruled unconstitutional.

The Hong Kong government first banned the wearing of masks at demonstrations in October last year, resulting in subsequent protests against the ban across the city. 

Wong, one of the leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, has been imprisoned twice previously for participating in pro-democracy protests against China.

He regularly speaks out against Beijing’s tightening control over the city and often meets with elected officials and politicians from the US and other countries.

Since Beijing imposed a draconian new security law in July, the stakes have risen significantly.

“Every day when I sleep, I can’t imagine when will the police storm into my home,” he said in an interview earlier this month.

“The question for every activist is how much private life is still left?

“How much time we can spend with our friends before the day Beijing arrests us with the national security law?”

The law was designed to stamp out the huge and often violent pro-democracy protests that sprang up across Hong Kong last year.

It targets acts deemed to be secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion and Beijing has described it as a “sword” hanging over the heads of its opponents as it pushes to return stability.

Critics say it has blanketed the city in fear, and UN rights experts warned its broad wording posed a serious risk to Hong Kong’s freedoms.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the same interview, Wong also said he has no plans to scale back his activism.

“It seems to be a zero sum game,” he said.

“If they choose not to arrest me, I may still be in Hong Kong, but if they choose to arrest me, I may be extradited to China immediately.

“And that’s the end.”

© – AFP 2020 with reporting by Stephen McDermott.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie