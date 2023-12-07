Advertisement

Thursday 7 December 2023
Calm Crumlin Road Josie Ribeiro
josie ribeiro

Family of Brazilian woman killed while cycling in Dolphin's Barn call for safer Dublin roads

The family of Josie Ribeiro said she “paid with her life”. She died after being struck by a truck on 6 November.
10 minutes ago

THE FAMILY OF a Brazilian woman Josie Ribeiro who died after being struck by a truck while cycling on Dolphin’s Barn Bridge last month has called for better and safer roads in Dublin. 

The incident took place at around 12.30pm on 6 November. She was taken to St James’ Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. 

The family has issued a statement today through the Calm Crumlin Road campaign group and said it is their “deepest desire that her sacrifice helps the Dublin population to have better and safer roads”. 

“We hope her memory and her tragedy makes people think twice about the everlasting consequences of not caring for each other,” the family said. 

“She paid with her life so hopefully other people and families don’t have to go through such an intense and piercing pain,” they said.

The family thanked the public for the “love and support” that has been provided to them over the past three weeks.

They said the last three weeks have been “the most difficult time in our lives”. 

“Josie was a one-of-a-kind woman, a truly remarkable human being. She made friends everywhere she went during the 36 years she was allowed to walk this earth. Her dreams were made of experiences and tastes, of different languages and foods, of human beings coming together despite the differences. Of spiritual bonding,” the family said.

“She had a thirst for adventure and a burning desire of being truly free. Her dream seeking adventures led her to New Zealand, Spain, France, England and Ireland. She could not be stopped, because her free spirit was so powerful that no one or nothing could ever stand on her way.”

They added: “May her beloved soul rest in peace and the memory of her beautiful heart helps the people of Ireland and Dublin to be more humane, and the rulers and administrators to take actions that would help keep our Irish brothers and sisters safe.” 

