TWO MEN HAVE been charged by gardaí investigating the murder of Josip Štrok and a serious assault on another man in Clondalkin, Dublin on 30 March.

Josip Štrok, who was 31, died in Tallaght Hospital on Wednesday, 3 April.

His friend David Družinec was also assaulted during the incident.

Three men were arrested yesterday morning by gardaí attached to the Clondalkin District and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

They were detained at garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Two men have now been charged. They are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

The third man remains in custody.