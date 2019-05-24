Your complete guide to TheJournal.ie's election and referendum coverage this weekend

IT’S FRIDAY NIGHT! But it’s not just any Friday: it’s an election Friday.

Voting is almost over in the local and European elections, the divorce referendum and the plebiscites on directly elected mayors, but our coverage on TheJournal.ie is only starting.

We’ve covered the canvassing, we covered the big day of voting, and this weekend, we’ll be the go-to place as we cover the results from each of the four votes that the country was balloted on today.

We’ll be live from Journal Towers and count centres in Dublin, Cork and Mayo from first thing in the morning until midnight on Saturday and Sunday during what’s set to be a long weekend of counting.

Our live correspondents will cover events with special reports from around the country, and there’ll also be coverage of the biggest news stories across the weekend and live results of every count in the two elections and the referendum as they happen.

We’ll have a fifteen-hour liveblog each day, when our fact-checking team will also be ready to test any claims that seem too good to be true, and our reporters will be out and about to take in the madness at different count centres so you don’t have to.

And of course, we’ll also cover everything that’s happening on Facebook and Twitter, so you don’t miss a thing while you’re posting your own musings online.

Here’s how everything will be covered on TheJournal.ie this weekend:

Saturday

Ballot boxes across the country will be at 9am tomorrow morning, when further results and a breakdown of exit polls will also be released.

Our extensive coverage will start at the same time with our liveblog, which will keep you updated with results, comments, analysis, videos, and everything else right across the day.

Local elections and the referendum will be counted simultaneously in urban areas, while in more rural areas, the referendum will be counted first.

Our main site will be up to speed with details of which councillors have been elected in each constituency, so you’re up to speed on who’s been elected to represent you from your area.

We’ll have breakouts of the biggest stories as they happen throughout the day, with live coverage from correspondents throughout the country.

Meanwhile, our fact-checking team will be on hand throughout the day to make sure that no questionable claim goes unchecked.

As well as updates there, we’ll also post live count updates of each area and constituency on Twitter, so follow us on @TheJournal_ie if you haven’t already.

And if that wasn’t enough, we’ll also have a dedicated micro-site for the divorce referendum, which will be updated with results from across the country as we get them.

Results from the local elections are expected to be announced throughout the day, and the final divorce referendum result is also expected to be announced sometime on Saturday evening – so stay tuned with us on what will be a busy first day of counting.

Count centres are expected to wind down at around midnight, and we’ll keep you up to date with everything that happens until at least then.

Sunday

Counting resumes at 9am on Sunday, when our second day of coverage kicks off again, with more coverage from our correspondents around the country.

There’ll no doubt be more counting left to do in the local elections, while counting will also get underway in the European elections, after ballot boxes are transported to the three count centres in Cork, Castlebar and Dublin overnight.

Our live blog kicks off at 9am again, and we’ll continue our updates throughout the day, with live reports from each of the three count centres and Dublin Castle.

Our dedicated European election micro-site will also go live at around 9am, which will give you a rundown of counts in Dublin, Midlands North West and Ireland South as they happen.

We’ll continue to keep you abreast of events from each local and European constituency on Twitter once again, and there’ll be more coverage of the big stories as they happen, as well as the return of our FactCheck team to verify claims.

The first official results in the European elections are expected at around 10pm, but we’ll be going until at least midnight again to ensure you don’t miss a minute.

And to top that off, we’ll also be keeping an eye on European election results in the UK, where the Brexit Party looks set to take a significant number of seats.

Whatever happens, both here and abroad, we’ll be here until all hours all weekend to keep you informed.

If you have any tips you’d like to share, election questions you’d like us to answer, claims you’d like us to fact-check, or if you just want to say hello, you can get in touch with us via tips@thejournal.ie.