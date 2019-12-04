This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Journal Media won two prizes at Headline's Mental Health Media Awards today

TheJournal.ie was also shortlisted for three other awards at the ceremony in Dublin.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,065 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4918511

JOURNAL MEDIA WON two Headline mental health media awards, which recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues.

The national media monitoring programme for mental health and suicide reporting says the awards are given for reporting that reflects the challenges, lived experiences and realities of people living with mental ill-health.

At a ceremony in Dublin today, The42.ie’s Paul Fennessy scooped the prize in the Mental Health Content: Special Interest category for a searing, in-depth interview with Irish racewalker Kate Veale.

headlines-mental-health-media-awards-2019 Paul Fennessy with Kate Veale (left) and Headline Programme Lead Aíne O'Meára (right). Source: Bryan Brophy/1IMAGE Photography

This prize is for a feature article that deals with stories, topics or issues in, about or related to mental health.

The other nominees in the category were Geraldine Walsh of the Irish Times and Margaret Hawkins of the Irish Farmers Journal.

TheJournal.ie also took home the Headline Voice Media Award, where it was named as joint winner alongside Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live programme.

The prize awards publishers or broadcasters who demonstrate excellence in the quality and quantity of coverage given to people with self-experience of mental ill-health.

headlines-mental-health-media-awards-2019 Source: Bryan Brophy/1IMAGE Photography

The Irish Times was also nominated in this category.

Nominations

TheJournal.ie also received a further three nominations on this year’s shortlist.

Orla Ryan was nominated in the Mental Health Journalism: National Print/Online category for an article on how youth workers are helping LGBTI+ people following the marriage referendum.

In the Mental Health Content: Online category Michelle Hennessy received a nod for a podcast with Karen Docherty, who lost two sons to suicide and campaigns for stronger support systems for affected families.

TheJournal.ie was also nominated for a Headline Impact Award, which recognises broadcasters, publishers or individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the national conversation around mental ill-health.

The prize was taken home by The Blindboy Podcast with Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live also receiving a nomination.

Need help? Support is available:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

You can read about BeLonG To’s services here, DYS here, FDYS here, and services provided by the Transgender Equality Network Ireland here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie