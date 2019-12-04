Journal Media won two prizes at Headline's Mental Health Media Awards today

JOURNAL MEDIA WON two Headline mental health media awards, which recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues.

The national media monitoring programme for mental health and suicide reporting says the awards are given for reporting that reflects the challenges, lived experiences and realities of people living with mental ill-health.

At a ceremony in Dublin today, The42.ie’s Paul Fennessy scooped the prize in the Mental Health Content: Special Interest category for a searing, in-depth interview with Irish racewalker Kate Veale.

Paul Fennessy with Kate Veale (left) and Headline Programme Lead Aíne O'Meára (right). Source: Bryan Brophy/1IMAGE Photography

This prize is for a feature article that deals with stories, topics or issues in, about or related to mental health.

The other nominees in the category were Geraldine Walsh of the Irish Times and Margaret Hawkins of the Irish Farmers Journal.

TheJournal.ie also took home the Headline Voice Media Award, where it was named as joint winner alongside Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live programme.

The prize awards publishers or broadcasters who demonstrate excellence in the quality and quantity of coverage given to people with self-experience of mental ill-health.

Source: Bryan Brophy/1IMAGE Photography

The Irish Times was also nominated in this category.

Nominations

TheJournal.ie also received a further three nominations on this year’s shortlist.

Orla Ryan was nominated in the Mental Health Journalism: National Print/Online category for an article on how youth workers are helping LGBTI+ people following the marriage referendum.

In the Mental Health Content: Online category Michelle Hennessy received a nod for a podcast with Karen Docherty, who lost two sons to suicide and campaigns for stronger support systems for affected families.

TheJournal.ie was also nominated for a Headline Impact Award, which recognises broadcasters, publishers or individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the national conversation around mental ill-health.

The prize was taken home by The Blindboy Podcast with Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live also receiving a nomination.

