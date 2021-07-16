#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Friday 16 July 2021
Advertisement

Pulitzer prize-winning Reuters photojournalist killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui had been covering conflict in the country.

By Jane Moore Friday 16 Jul 2021, 2:02 PM
32 minutes ago 2,517 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5497405
Danish Siddiqui
Danish Siddiqui
Danish Siddiqui

DANISH SIDDIQUI, A Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist, has been killed by the Taliban while covering conflict in Afghanistan. 

Siddiqui was embedded with a convoy of Afghan security forces in the border town of Spin Boldak when they were ambushed by the Taliban, an Afghan commander said.

He was talking to shopkeepers when the group opened fire, killing him and a senior Afghan officer. 

Siddiqui had been reporting on the conflict between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters since earlier last week. His most recent work was published on Tuesday. 

He told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel during the clash, but had received treatment, and said that the Taliban had retreated.

In a statement, Reuters said it was “urgently seeking more information” about his death.

Retuers President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement that the organisation was “urgently seeking more information” about his death before paying tribute to Siddiqui and his work.

“Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed shock at Siddiqui’s death, and said he was killed while covering “Taliban atrocities”.

Siddiqui worked with Reuters for over a decade and was the agency’s chief photographer for India. He had covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

He was part of the team that won a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for their work documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Afghanistan has long been one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. Human rights groups have called for peace in the region and warned of an escalating threat to journalists. 

In May, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Afghanistan 122nd out of 180 countries on its latest World Press Freedom Index.

Several journalists, including women, have been killed in targeted attacks since the Taliban and Washington signed a deal in February 2020 that paved the way for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 0ver 50 journalists have been killed in Afghanistan since 2001. 

— Additional reporting by AFP

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
jane.moore45@mail.dcu.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie