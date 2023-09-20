Nóirín Hegarty to step down as editor of Sunday Times Ireland

NÓIRÍN HEGARTY IS stepping down from her role as editor of the Ireland edition of the Sunday Times, according to the newspaper’s publisher.

She took up the top position in October 2021 after the retirement of former editor Frank Fitzgibbon.

Hegarty will be staying on as editor in an interim capacity until next year when she moves onto a new role overseas. Her replacement will appointed “in due course”.

In a statement, publisher News Ireland confirmed that “Nóirín Hegarty is stepping down as editor of The Sunday Times Ireland”.

“She will continue to serve in the role on an interim basis until she embarks on a new career opportunity overseas in the New Year,” it said.

News Ireland would like to wish Nóirín the best of luck in her new role and thank her for her time at the publication.

“The Sunday Times Ireland is looking forward to continuing its growth with the appointment of a new editor in due course.”

Hegarty previously served as the editor of the Sunday Tribune and of the Irish Independent’s website and as the Operations Director in Ireland of travel guide publisher Lonely Planet.