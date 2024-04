SUNDAY TIMES JOURNALIST Justine McCarthy told a judge today that as soon as she heard John Waters’ alleged defamatory speech to a political conference in 2017 about the death of Savita Halappanavar she was quite certain he was referring to Irish Times reporter Kitty Holland.

Holland, who won awards for scooping all of her national colleagues on a story that went around the world, is suing Waters for up to €75,000 damages for defamation of character.

She claims that, although not specifically naming her in an address to a Renua Ireland conference, he was referring to her when he allegedly accused a journalist of lying.

Waters denies all of Holland’s claims.

McCarthy told Judge John O’Connor she had been tipped off about Waters’ address to the conference and watched it on Facebook. She told barrister Shane English, counsel for Holland, that her initial reaction was that the journalist was Kitty Holland.

“Once I heard the words I was quite certain it was a reference to Ms Holland who had just won Journalist of the Year,” Ms McCarthy said. She said she had contacted Holland who later confirmed she was suing Waters for libel.

Advertisement

Ms McCarthy said every journalist in Dublin had associated Kitty Holland with the Savita Halapanavar story.

The Circuit Civil Court has already heard that Holland, by suing him, was calling Waters, an unemployed journalist of Sandycove, Dublin, “a bare faced liar.”

Holland, a journalist of almost 30 years, of Ranelagh, Dublin, today told Feargal Kavanagh SC, counsel for Waters, she did not accept his explanation in a letter to her solicitors that he had been expressing his honestly held beliefs.

She described the letter, which runs to more than 100 pages, as “quite an assault…on me and the Irish Times.”

Andrew Walker SC, who appeared with Mr English and Lavelle Solicitors for Holland, told Judge O’Connor that Mr Kavanagh, in opening several pages of the letter to the court had not referred to its penultimate sentence which stated:

“…in the event that it goes to a full hearing…I will take the opportunity offered to demonstrate how, with the carefully-orchestrated assistance of the Irish Times, the unforeseeable, appalling and saddening death of a young Indian woman in 2012 was cynically used to assist in the nefarious enterprise of bringing abortion into Ireland six years later.”

Holland spent more than three hours today under cross-examination by Mr Kavanagh, who appeared with barristers Greg Murphy and Conor Rubaclava and Brendan Maloney Solicitors for Mr Waters.

The trial, set down for four days, will resume on Monday morning.