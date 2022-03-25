#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 March 2022
Advertisement

Joyrider who killed three people while making Snapchat videos claims nine-year jail term 'too severe’

Keith Lennon (23) was filming himself driving at 225kmh when he crashed into another car on 29 February 2020.

By Peter Doyle Friday 25 Mar 2022, 7:00 PM
27 minutes ago 4,764 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5721543
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NINE-YEAR jail term handed down to a killer driver who claimed the lives of three people when he ploughed into the back of another car as he made Snapchat videos while driving at 225kmh was too severe, his lawyers told the Court of Appeal today.

Keith Lennon (23) killed mother and son Mary (82) and Kevin (58) Faxton, from Bessbrook, Co Armagh, and Bryan Magill (24) from Newry, Co Down, when the 3-litre Audi he was driving at 105kmh above the speed limit hit the Faxton’s Peugeot 108 on the northbound carriageway of the N1.

Magill had been a passenger in Lennon’s vehicle when the two-car collision occurred at Carrickarnon, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co Louth, on 29 February 2020.

Lennon later pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter at Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court.

Sentencing him to nine years’ imprisonment in February 2021, Judge Marina Baxter said Lennon had turned his car into a “weapon” on the night in question. She also banned him from driving for 20 years.

Lennon, of Forest Park, Dromintee, Co Armagh, is now appealing the severity of his jail sentence.

At the Court of Appeal today, Patrick Gageby SC, for Lennon, said that there were “not very many cases in the law books concerning motor manslaughter”.

“There wasn’t any real comparator we could lay before the court and in those circumstances we submit there has been an error [in sentencing],” Gageby added.

“This was not a crime of intention,” he continued, adding that the headline sentence of 14 years identified by Judge Baxter had been “too high, even when you consider the egregious circumstances of the case, which resulted in the deaths of three human beings”.

With relatives of the crash victims sitting in the public benches, Gageby said his client wanted to once again apologise for his actions.

“At sentencing, he directed that an apology be made publicly and he expresses the same sentiment today,” counsel said.

Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the sentence handed down was fair and within the judge’s discretion.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Lawlor explained to the court that not only had the appellant used his phone to video the speedometer of the Audi while he was driving, he had also sent the recordings to others while still behind the wheel and driving at excessive speeds.

Lawlor said Lennon had made two Snapchat videos in the car before it crashed into the other vehicle, and that both clips lasted a total of 14 seconds.

This was the “pivotal factor in the case”, counsel said.

“The car [Lennon was driving] was high-powered and he was not insured to drive it,” counsel continued.

In passing sentence, Judge Baxter “had carried out a correct and proper assessment of the gravity of the crime and the appellant’s culpability”, Lawlor concluded.

Judgment has been reserved.

About the author:

About the author
Peter Doyle

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie