This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Private jet owned by businessman JP McManus makes emergency landing at Shannon Airport

There were five people on board the Gulfstream G650 jet including, it’s understood, McManus himself.

By Pat Flynn Monday 8 Jul 2019, 9:19 AM
32 minutes ago 4,840 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4715005
File photo - Gulfstream G650 jet
Image: Shutterstock/Philip Pilosian
File photo - Gulfstream G650 jet
File photo - Gulfstream G650 jet
Image: Shutterstock/Philip Pilosian

A PRIVATE JET owned by millionaire businessman and race horse owner JP McManus made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport yesterday evening.

There were five people on board the Gulfstream G650 jet including, it’s understood, McManus himself.

The crew declared an emergency over the Irish Sea and turned around before they were due to enter UK airspace.

The flight had only left Shannon a short time earlier.

The crew confirmed they had suffered an engine failure and declared a May-Day emergency.

On the ground at Shannon, emergency procedures were put in place.

Airport fire and rescue crews were deployed to designated holding points along Shannon’s main runway while units of the local authority fire service from Shannon Town and Ennis were mobilised to the airport along with ambulances and rapid response advanced paramedic unit.

The flight landed safely at Shannon at around 7pm and was pursued along the runway by emergency vehicles.

The jet was able to taxi under its own power to the Westair Aviation hangar accompanied by airport fire crews.

McManus was later seen exiting the Westair Aviation base and walking to his private helicopter which then flew him to his home near Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

The €55 million jet, acquired by McManus in 2014, is based at Shannon Airport.

The jet was the first G650 to be registered in Ireland and carries the registration EI-JSK, featuring the initials of McManus’s children John, Sue Ann, and Kieran.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie