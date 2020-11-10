#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 10 November 2020
Judge imposes ban on media identifying woman accused of threatening to kill two people

Limerick District Court heard today that the accused has been “subjected to particularly vile” reports by some media.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 8,414 Views No Comments
File photo. Court room.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Court room.
File photo. Court room.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A JUDGE HAS imposed a ban on the media identifying a woman, who is charged with making threats to kill two people, after the woman’s solicitor claimed she had been the subject of “vile” media reports, a court heard today.

The accused appeared before Limerick District Court the afternoon via a video-link from the woman’s section of Limerick Prison.

She spoke only to confirm her name and that she could see and hear the proceedings.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy, acting as an agent for the accused’s solicitor, sought “reporting restrictions” in media coverage of the case, going forward.

McCarthy claimed the accused had been “subjected to particularly vile” reports by some media.

The solicitor did not specifically identify any media, and he indicated he was “not” referring to all “members of the Fourth Estate”.

The woman is charged with making four threats that she would kill or cause serious harm to a woman, and a man, on various dates this year.

The accused was arrested by gardaí last September and did not reply to the charges after she was cautioned.

Today, gardaí told the court the garda file was “at an advanced stage, but it hasn’t left the garda station”.

McCarthy said he was “somewhat concerned” about this, and he requested the court make an order marking the case “peremptory against the state” in four weeks time, meaning if the state’s book of evidence was not served at that point, he could seek to have the case thrown out.

Judge Mary Larkin refused this, and remanded the accused in continuing custody to appear before the court again on 24 November, via video link, for directions from the state.

David Raleigh

