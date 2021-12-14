#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

Judge delays case against parents of teenager accused over Michigan school shooting

Prosecutor Karen McDonald asked that the Michigan community be given ‘time to heal’ during the holiday season.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 11:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,393 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5630507
Image: PA
Image: PA

A JUDGE HAS granted more time to collect and share additional evidence against the parents of a boy charged with killing four students at Oxford High School in the US.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald asked that the Michigan community be given “time to heal” during the holiday season.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of giving 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley access to a gun and failing to intervene when they were confronted with his disturbing drawings a few hours before the shooting on 30 November.

The teenager is separately charged as an adult with murder and other crimes.

Judge Julie Nicholson granted a request to postpone until 8 February a key hearing that will determine whether the elder Crumbleys will face a trial.

“These funerals have just recently concluded,” McDonald said.

“The prosecutor’s office has a lot of work to do with a lot of the victims and the families. We do not think it’s in their best interest or in the interests of justice to do that during the holiday season.”

Besides the deaths of four students, six students and one teacher were injured.

“We have police narratives, we have digital evidence, we have video evidence,” the prosecutor later told reporters, adding that a delay in court proceedings would help her office prepare and also give Oxford “time to heal to the extent that’s possible”.

The parents were arrested on 4 December, hiding in a commercial building in Detroit, hours after charges were announced. They remain in prison, apparently unable to pay bonds of $500,000 each, although defence lawyer Shannon Smith said she would ask for new terms on 7 January.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ethan Crumbley had a brief court hearing on Monday and will return on 7 January.

Oxford High School, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) north of Detroit, has been closed since the shooting.

Other schools in the Oxford district were closed today out of “an abundance of caution” after an online threat was directed at a middle school, officials said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie