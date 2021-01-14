#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 14 January 2021
Advertisement

Judi Dench pays tribute to Mother and Baby Homes survivor Philomena Lee

The Oscar-winner portrayed Lee in the 2013 film Philomena, which documented her 50-year search for her forcibly adopted son, Anthony.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 8:00 PM
43 minutes ago 4,916 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5325104
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

JUDI DENCH HAS paid tribute to Mother and Baby Homes survivor and campaigner Philomena Lee, describing her as a “remarkable person”.

The Oscar-winner portrayed Lee in the 2013 film Philomena, which documented her 50-year search for her forcibly adopted son, Anthony.

Dench was commenting after the release of the Commission of Investigation’s report into the lives of women and children at Mother and Baby homes between 1922 and 1998.

She told the BBC: “I was lucky enough before filming to meet Philomena.

“I got to know her,  a very, very remarkable person.”

The homes, operated by the Catholic Church and funded by the State, were subject to a five-year investigation, the results of which were published this week.

Dench said today: “I feel as if I know the very tip of the iceberg of all this.

“I can’t imagine, to get an apology all this time later from the Taoiseach.

“I suppose it goes a little way to the heart-rending pain of all those mothers who never knew what happened to their children, and have spent their whole lives, not knowing.

“In Philomena’s case, she searched for Anthony and eventually found him after terrible years of pain and not knowing.

“I just can’t imagine.

“I suppose, an apology goes some way to somehow putting things slightly at rest after such a long time.”

Related Reads

13.01.21 'I apologise for the profound generational wrong': Taoiseach gives landmark apology to survivors of mother and baby homes
13.01.21 Catherine Corless: Government efforts to help mother and baby homes survivors 'half-hearted'
12.01.21 5-year investigation finds at least 9,000 children died in Ireland's mother and baby homes

The film Philomena, in which Dench starred alongside Steve Coogan, shone a light on the long search for answers many survivors have had to endure.

She said: “I hope it drew attention to what happened… and the plight of so many women.”

She said survivors had been calling for “some kind of recognition of the pain that they suffered for years and years and years.

“And still not knowing where their children went.”

file-photo-philomena-lee-has-called-for-mother-and-baby-homes-survivors-to-be-paid-compensation-ahead-of-the-publication-of-the-report-tomorrow-end Philomena Lee at the graveside at Sean Ross Abbey, Roscrea, at a private memorial for her son Anthony Lee (Michael Hess) who was lost to her by forced adoption in the mid 1950s. Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Lee, originally from County Limerick, lived with her son Anthony in a Mother and Baby Home until he was three years old, when he was adopted by a wealthy American couple and renamed Michael Hess.

Speaking to RTE on Tuesday, Lee said: “I used to teach him little songs and things.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Three and a half years and then just to be snatched away.

“They told me, ‘Your son is going to be adopted’, just like that.

“When he was adopted, I cried the whole weekend.

“They took him away a week before Christmas.” 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie