Rape probe involving Julian Assange has been dropped in Sweden

THE ALLEGED RAPE investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is now jailed in Britain, has been discontinued, a Swedish prosecutor has said.

Assange has been in custody since being removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he had initially been granted asylum.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson gave an update on the Swedish case today.

“My assessment is that all investigative measures that can be taken have been taken. But… the evidence is not strong enough to file an indictment,” deputy director of public prosecutions Persson told reporters.

Assange had been wanted in Sweden over the rape claims, but is also sought by US authorities over his WikiLeaks activities. Prosecutors said they found the plaintiff’s claim “credible”.

With reporting by - © AFP 2019