Your evening longread: 'I was the only survivor of a plane crash in the Amazon'

Plane crash survivor

Juliane Diller was just 17 when she survived a horrific plane crash in the Amazon, 50 years ago.

(New York Times, approx 14 mins reading time)

From a window seat in a back row, the teenager watched a bolt of lightning strike the plane’s right wing. She remembers the aircraft nose-diving and her mother saying, evenly, “Now it’s all over.” She remembers people weeping and screaming. And she remembers the thundering silence that followed. The aircraft had broken apart, separating her from everyone else onboard. “The next thing I knew, I was no longer inside the cabin,” Dr. Diller said. “I was outside, in the open air. I hadn’t left the plane; the plane had left me.”