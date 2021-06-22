#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: 'I was the only survivor of a plane crash in the Amazon'

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Plane crash survivor

Juliane Diller was just 17 when she survived a horrific plane crash in the Amazon, 50 years ago.

(New York Times, approx 14 mins reading time)

From a window seat in a back row, the teenager watched a bolt of lightning strike the plane’s right wing. She remembers the aircraft nose-diving and her mother saying, evenly, “Now it’s all over.” She remembers people weeping and screaming. And she remembers the thundering silence that followed. The aircraft had broken apart, separating her from everyone else onboard. “The next thing I knew, I was no longer inside the cabin,” Dr. Diller said. “I was outside, in the open air. I hadn’t left the plane; the plane had left me.”

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

Aoife Barry
