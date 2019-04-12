This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin local election candidate criticised for using paper's likeness on campaign flyers

O’Connell issued two styles of fliers in her constituency featuring an edited version of the paper’s front page and unauthorised use of the publication’s masthead.

By Callum Lavery Friday 12 Apr 2019, 12:49 PM
1 hour ago 7,567 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4588723
Labour candidate for Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown, Juliet O'Connell came under fire for using the likeness of the Dublin Gazette on leaflets distributed during her campaign.
Image: Dublin Gazette
Labour candidate for Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown, Juliet O'Connell came under fire for using the likeness of the Dublin Gazette on leaflets distributed during her campaign.
Labour candidate for Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown, Juliet O'Connell came under fire for using the likeness of the Dublin Gazette on leaflets distributed during her campaign.
Image: Dublin Gazette

A DUBLIN ELECTION candidate has been criticised for using the likeness of a well-known paper to further her election campaign.

Labour candidate for Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown Juliet O’Connell has come under fire for using the likeness of the Dublin Gazette on leaflets distributed during her campaign. 

O’Connell issued two styles of fliers in her constituency featuring edited versions of the paper’s front page and unauthorised use of the publication’s masthead.

Since distributing the leaflets and posting them on social media O’Connell has apologised for not gaining permission to use the paper’s likeness, according to an article on the Dublin Gazette’s website. 

A spokesperson for the Irish Labour Party told TheJournal.ie:

“As soon as the Gazette brought their concern about the leaflet to the attention of the Labour Party we contacted the candidate and asked for distribution of it to be halted.”

“The Labour Party does not centrally oversee the content of leaflets distributed in the run-up to local elections.

 ”If Juliet misinterpreted the scope of the permission she was given to make use of the Gazette’s article, then naturally we regret any confusion arising from this misunderstanding.”

The Dublin Gazette said that it permitted O’Connell to use the content of the article featured on the leaflet in her election. However, it never permitted the use of the paper’s likeness, in order to avoid readers confusing this for political allegiance. ”

“We are quite disappointed with what has happened,” online editor and Dublin City reporter, Rachel D’Arcy told TheJournal.ie.

“It could have damaged our reputation locally and locals have been calling us quite frustrated.”

“Juliet was allowed to use the content of the article but not the masthead or logo.”

 A statement on the Dublin Gazette’s website read:

“Dublin Gazette would like to assure our readers that we do not – and will never – align our explicit support with any specific political candidate or party ahead of this May’s elections, and that Dublin Gazette are in no way associated with this literature.”

Following the complaint from the paper, O’Connell said in the same article that she is withdrawing the leaflet’s from circulation and intends to destroy all leaflets that have not been distributed.

Juliet O’Connell has been contacted for comment. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Callum Lavery
reporter1@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie