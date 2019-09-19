This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juncker says EU open to dropping backstop if ‘all objectives are met’ by UK

Juncker said he had a “rather positive” meeting with Johnson in Luxembourg on Monday.

By AFP Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 8:48 PM
56 minutes ago 7,352 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4816769
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker
Image: DPA/PA Images
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker
Image: DPA/PA Images

EUROPEAN COMMISSION CHIEF Jean-Claude Juncker has said that Brussels could drop the so-called “backstop” solution for Northern Ireland if Britain came up with a fail-safe alternative.

“If the objectives are met – all of them – we don’t need the backstop,” Juncker told Sky News.

The disputed proposal attempts to guarantee that no hard border emerges between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in any Brexit scenario.

However, its effort to simultaneously ensure that the EU’s single market remains protected would temporarily keep the UK in the bloc’s customs union.

The fix has been repeatedly rejected by the UK parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to come up with a new plan – and not sign any deal in which the backstop remains.

His government is instead trying to draft “alternative arrangements” that could make sure that no hard border is required for handling trade once Britain leaves the bloc.

Juncker said he had a “rather positive” meeting with Johnson in Luxembourg on Monday and still thought a deal could be done before the 31 October Brexit deadline.

He added that Brussels received the first outlines of Britain’s new plan last night and that he had not had time to study them yet.

“As far as the so-called alternative arrangements are concerns, allowing us and Britain to achieve the main objectives of the backstop. I don’t have an erotic relation to the backstop,” Juncker said.

“But if the results are there, I don’t care about the instruments.”

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie