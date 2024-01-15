Man dies after a fatal incident at a M50 junction in Dublin 15

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a fatal incident which occurred at junction six on the M50 Southbound motorway near Castleknock, Dublin 15 yesterday evening.

A man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and he was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, only a short distance from the junction.

No other injuries to people have been reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.15 pm yesterday evening near Castleknock. The scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are aware of a number of images and videos of the incident which have been posted to social media and messaging platforms. One video has been viewed over one million times and remains online, at the time of publication.

An Garda Síochána are asking the public not to share the material, out of respect for the privacy of the dead and his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Additionally, any road users who may have camera or dashcam footage and were travelling near the junction on the motorway between 7.30pm and 8.30pm yesterday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.