182 arrests over Bank Holiday weekend for driving under influence of drugs or alcohol

GARDAÍ MADE 182 arrests over the Bank Holiday weekend for alleged instances of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Eight people died in fatal road collisions, comprising three drivers, three motorcyclists, one passenger and one pedestrian, according to new figures from the gardaí.

Between 7am on Thursday and 7am on Tuesday, gardaí conducted 1,585 checkpoints, including 817 checkpoints for mandatory intoxicant testing.

Advertisement

113 drivers were arrested for alleged drink driving and 69 drivers were arrested for alleged drug driving.

Additionally, 191 fixed charge offences were issued for the use of mobile phones, 77 relating to seatbelts, and 63 for unaccompanied learner drivers.

Gardaí detained 311 vehicles under section 41 Road Traffic Act for offences such as no driver’s licence, no insurance or no NCT.

There have been 32 more road fatalities to date this year compared to the same period last year and 15 more than this point in 2019.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said that “79 people have died on our roads so far this year”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“This is not just a number, these are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues,” Hilman said.

“There is one simple thing that every driver can do to help stop this carnage, one simple message, ‘Slow Down.’”