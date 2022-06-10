#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 10 June 2022
Advertisement

182 arrests over Bank Holiday weekend for driving under influence of drugs or alcohol

Eight people died in fatal road collisions, according to new figures from the gardaí.

By Lauren Boland Friday 10 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 3,554 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5787356
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ MADE 182 arrests over the Bank Holiday weekend for alleged instances of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Eight people died in fatal road collisions, comprising three drivers, three motorcyclists, one passenger and one pedestrian, according to new figures from the gardaí.

Between 7am on Thursday and 7am on Tuesday, gardaí conducted 1,585 checkpoints, including 817 checkpoints for mandatory intoxicant testing.

113 drivers were arrested for alleged drink driving and 69 drivers were arrested for alleged drug driving.

Additionally, 191 fixed charge offences were issued for the use of mobile phones, 77 relating to seatbelts, and 63 for unaccompanied learner drivers.

Gardaí detained 311 vehicles under section 41 Road Traffic Act for offences such as no driver’s licence, no insurance or no NCT.

There have been 32 more road fatalities to date this year compared to the same period last year and 15 more than this point in 2019.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said that “79 people have died on our roads so far this year”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This is not just a number, these are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues,” Hilman said.

“There is one simple thing that every driver can do to help stop this carnage, one simple message, ‘Slow Down.’”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie