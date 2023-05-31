Current spell of warm and settled weather to continue over June bank holiday weekend

THE CURRENT SPELL of good weather is set to continue over the June bank holiday weekend and through to next week.

Temperatures today and tomorrow are expected to hit as high as 25 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny day, however, some clouds will build across Ulster at times.

Friday is forecast to be a warm and sunny day outside of some possible cloud in Ulster.

Highest temperatures will hit 24 or 25 degrees. However, it will be slightly cooler along Irish Sea coasts.

Little change in conditions is expected over the upcoming June bank holiday weekend with high pressure positioned near Ireland bringing a continuation of the sunny and settled weather.

Afternoon highs over the weekend will generally range between 18 and 25 degrees, warmest further west, away from Irish Sea coasts.

In an analysis of the current conditions, Met Éireann meterologists Rebecca Cantwell and Evelyn Cusack said the Azores anticyclone (a high pressure system) has shifted from its normal position around the Azores up to the north of Ireland, producing an Easterly airflow over the country.

“This is called a blocking high pressure system as it literally blocks out the rainbelts in the Atlantic and diverts away the jet stream and low pressure systems to the north and to the south,” they said.

Over the Azores, the Azores anticyclone has been replaced this week by a low pressure system and rain.

“Over southern Europe, daytime heavy showers and thunderstorms will occur from Portugal over to Greece while we enjoy fine, dry weather,” the meteorologists said.