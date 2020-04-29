Junior Cert students to receive 'certificates of completion' from State and written report from school

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that plans to hold a school-based version of the Junior Cert in the autumn has been cancelled, after some schools refused to hold these types of tests.

Instead, all third year Junior Cycle students to be awarded certificates for the completion of Junior Cycle by the Department of Education and Skills.

As soon as possible after the end of the current school year, students will receive a written school report on their learning achievements in each subject, short course and/or priority learning unit.

The announcement comes after a meeting this morning with the stakeholder advisory group on the State examinations.

It had been the case previously that schools would have to hold a school-based version of the Junior Cert to assess students; but today, schools were given the autonomy to decide whether to run school-based assessments and what form they take.

The different options schools have to assess their students, the Department of Education said, include: school-designed examinations, tasks, projects, assignments, essay style questions, presentations, or other tasks agreed at a local level.

Guidance for schools on reporting to students and parents, developed with the advice of the advisory group of stakeholders, will be published by the Education Department.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that the Junior Cert this year “won’t be in the form of an examination as we know it”.

“Examinations for State examinations, they have to happen at the same time on the same day, with the same information and same question. But no, it will be going ahead… the schools themselves will have will have autonomy and that decision.”

McHugh went on to emphasise that Junior Cert students would have assessments, rather than exams.

“Schools will ensure that the students, the work that they’ve done over a period of three years, they’ll have to formulate the best way of assessing that.

Maybe there’s a research project in Geography we can ask them to do for example, so it’s giving them that autonomy, but it’s also trusting the school, and trusting the teachers, and there is the degree of trust.

He said that the decision was made “with the health and wellbeing of students, parents and teachers at the forefront of our thinking”.

It gives students and their families more clarity and certainty. It also gives schools freedom to decide how best to assess the progress of students following three years of hard work and learning.

Last week, a decision was made to hold the Leaving Cert exams on 29 July; exactly how the exams will be carried out will be confirmed in the first week of June, McHugh said.

- with reporting from Christina Finn from Government Buildings