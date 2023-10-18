Over 71,000 Junior Cert students will receive their results later today

LATER TODAY, OVER 71,000 Irish students will find out how they got on in their Junior Certificate exams.

Results will be available this morning at schools. Students will also be able to access their results on the State Examinations Commission’s (SEC) website from 4pm this afternoon.

The SEC said of the online results, however, that the service “is not intended to replace the valuable results service and advice provided by schools at results issue time”.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has congratulated all students receiving their results today.

The union said it commends students for the resilience they have displayed after the disruption to their studies caused by the pandemic.

“This cohort of students would have endured disruption their studies as a result of Covid-19 and should be commended for the resilience they have shown,” TUI president David Waters said.

“It is also important today to acknowledge the encouragement and support of parents and guardians and the dedication of teachers over the duration of the Junior Cycle years,” Waters said.

“As always, we urge students to be careful and responsible in their celebrations.”

The State Examinations Commission confirmed the date of this year’s Junior Cert results on 11 September.

Last year, junior cert results were not released until six months after students sat the examinations. The SEC said “very significant examiner shortages” were a cause of the delay.

The Junior Cert was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the results were issued on 4 October.