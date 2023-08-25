No date for junior cycle exam results, says Foley

THERE IS STILL no date for the release of junior cycle exam results, Minister for Education Norma Foley has said.

Foley was speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland ahead of the release of this year’s leaving certificate results.

Asked when junior cycle results would be out, Foley said: ” I have met with the state examinations commission who preside in this area … I’ve made it clear that I want to see an awful lot earlier than we’ve seen last year.

“They will in due course make that announcement.”

Last year, junior cert results were not released until six months after students sat the examinations. The SEC said “very significant examiner shortages” were a cause of the delay.

The junior cert was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the results were issued on 4 October.