Junior doctors in Northern Ireland begin their first ever 24-hour walkout over pay

JUNIOR DOCTORS IN Northern Ireland have begun a 24-hour walkout for the first time in a dispute over pay.

As of 8am, the doctors have withdrawn their labour from hospitals and GP surgeries.

The strike action was called after 97.6% of junior doctors balloted by British Medical Association (BMA) Northern Ireland voted in favour of industrial action.

The BMA has said junior doctors pay has been reduced by over 30% in the past 16 years.

Dr Fiona Griffin, chair of BMA’s Northern Ireland junior doctors committee, said junior doctors working in Northern Ireland range from being newly qualified doctors earning less than £13 per-hour to experienced surgeons, oncologists and cardiologists earning £30 per-hour.

The current base starting salary for junior doctors in the North is around £26,000.

BBC News reports that a pay rise offered to doctors, if accepted, work bring the base salary up to at least £29,000. However, doctors have so far rejected this offer.

Dr Griffin said many are considering leaving Northern Ireland to work elsewhere for “better pay and working conditions”.

“No doctor wants to strike, but we feel we have been left with no choice but to stand up for ourselves. We are no longer going to put up with unacceptable pay and conditions; they are causing an acute workforce crisis that is not being taken seriously,” she said.

Dr Griffin said there has been a lack of “meaningful engagement” from Northern Ireland’s Department of Health on addressing the junior doctors pay asks.

Demonstrations are taking place today at Altnagelvin, Craigavon, Antrim and Ulster Hospitals.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health has advised patients there will be “significant disruption” to services today.

Most scheduled activity – planned operations and outpatient clinics – will not take place today in order to free up the senior medical force, the Department said.

“Due to the requirement for senior medical staff to cover roles normally carried out by junior doctors over this period, there will be substantial disruption to planned hospital activity both on the strike day itself, and subsequently as services recover from the strike day,” the Department said.

The NI Department of Health has been contacted for comment.