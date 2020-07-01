This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 July, 2020
In full: Here are your 18 new junior ministers

These are the backbenchers who just got a promotion today.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 10:16 PM
10 minutes ago 3,459 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5137154

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has today appointed his Ministers of State.

There are 18 junior ministers jobs up for grabs, with the Minister of State positions used to balance out rural and urban appointments.

Following the Cabinet appointments, there was anger that the West is not adequately represented.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted it’s very unusual for there not to be a senior minister west of the Shannon and suggests he didn’t co-ordinate appointments with Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan.

He promised that regional balance would be addressed with the junior minister positions, so here they are:

Fine Gael

Martin Heydon (Kildare South) – Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture

taoiseach-enda-kenny-resigns Source: RollingNews.ie

Peter Burke (Longford-Westmeath) – Minister of State for Housing with special responsibility for Local Government and Planning

180 Fine Gael tax plan Source: RollingNews.ie

Damian English (Meath West) – Minister of State for Enterprise, Trade and Employment

damian Source: Rollingnews.ie

Josepha Madigan (Dublin Rathdown) – Ministers of State for Education

National Famine Commemoration (8) Source: Rollingnews.ie

Colm Brophy – (Dublin South West) - Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid in the Department of Foreign Affairs

1171 Pre-Budget Source: Leah Farrell

Patrick O’Donovan (Limerick County) Minister of State OPW

patrick Source: Rollingnews.ie

Frank Feighan (Sligo-Leitrim) – Minister of State for Community, Natural Resources and Digital Development

FG DAY TWO II2A0279 Source: Rollingnews.ie

Fianna Fáil

Anne Rabbitte (Galway East) - Minister of State for Disability 

3816 European Election Manifesto Source: Leah Farrell

Thomas Byrne (Meath East) - Minister of State for European Affairs 

ff 00_90601199

Jack Chambers (Dublin West) – Minister of State at the Department of Finance

6795 FF Regulations gambling Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

Mary Butler (Waterford) - Minister for Older People and Mental Health

0382 Fianna Fail Source: Leah Farrell

Dara Calleary (Mayo)  – Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport

dail 064 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

Robert Troy (Longford Westmeath) – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade

fianna fail 508 Source: Sam Boal

Charlie McConalogue (Donegal) - Minister of State at Department of Justice

ff 723

Niall Collins (Limerick County) - Minister of State for Higher Education

0866 Covid 19 Dail Source: Leah Farrell

Joe O’Brien (Dublin Fingal – Green Party) – Minister of State for Community in Social Protection

JOE 64 Source: Sam Boal

Michael Noonan (Carlow-Kilkenny – Green Party) Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform

leo 0

Ossian Smyth (Dun Laoghaire – Green Party) – Minister of State for Public Expenditure

0014 Green party Special Convention Source: Leah Farrell

The snubs and turn downs

There were some notable snubs of job offers today. Most notable was that of Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan. 

He was offered a junior ministry by Micheál Martin, however, in a statement he said “his energies and abilities” would be best spent as a backbencher.

He said senior members in the party will be preoccupied with their senior roles in government, so he wants to devote his time to “strengthening our great party by making it more of an attractive option to young voters”.

“I also believe Fianna Fáil needs strong voices outside government who can ensure that our party’s identity can be protected during the term of this coalition government,” he said.

Such a statement certainly put the cat among the pigeons in Leinster House today, with widespread speculation that this could be the first step by the Dublin Bay South TD towards a move against the leader. 

Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh from Donegal was also offered a junior ministerial role, but also turned down the offer. The former Education Minister had been tipped for a position, particularly for geographical reasons, but his refusal to take the job left the door open for Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue. 

It had been widely speculated that Kerry TD Brendan Griffin would hold on to a junior ministry, however, he did not get the nod today. There had also been speculation the olive branch might have been extended to Richard Bruton who campaigned strongly to be kept on in his ministerial position.

It is also notable about no newly elected TDs from Fine Gael were given the nod this time around. Criticism about the number of women appointed to junior positions is also set to feature tomorrow.

