Friday 13 September, 2019
A Jurassic World short film was secretly shot in Ireland last winter, and it's set to air this weekend

‘Battle at Big Rock’ will air on US network FX this Sunday.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 13 Sep 2019, 10:27 AM
21 minutes ago 3,219 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4807247
Image: Shutterstock/Luuk de Kok
Image: Shutterstock/Luuk de Kok

A SHORT SEQUEL to Jurassic World which was shot in secret in Co Wicklow last year will air this weekend.

Director Colin Trevorrow, who directed and co-wrote the 2015 Jurassic Park spinoff, revealed that the eight-minute ‘Battle at Big Rock’ will air on US network FX this Sunday.

The short film stars Moonlight actor André Holland and I-Land star Natalie Martinez, and is set one year after events in the most recent Jurassic World film, ‘Fallen Kingdom’.

Its plot centres on a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, near where the last film ended.

In an interview with movie news site Collider, Trevorrow revealed that the film was shot over five days in Co Wicklow late last year.

“We shot it in Ireland last winter,” he said.

“They have a grove of redwood trees outside Dublin that look exactly like the national parks in northern California.

“I honestly never thought we’d make it this far without getting found out. The Irish can keep a secret.”

A number of giant redwood trees – native to California – were planted at Powerscourt in the late 19th century. The trees grow up to 80m in height, and have lived for more than 3,500 years in the western US state.

Trevorrow also revealed that the movie is co-written with Emily Carmicheal, who is co-writing the third Jurassic World film, adding that he hoped the film’s short length would appeal to an online audience.

“It’s eight minutes. It was supposed to be shorter,” he said.

“I know eight minutes is an eternity on the internet, but I hope people will set some time aside and put on a good pair of headphones.”

‘Battle at Big Rock’ will air on 15 September on FX in the US and will be available to stream online afterwards.

