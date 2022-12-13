Jury begins deliberations in trial for the murder of Cameron Reilly

A JURY AT the Central Criminal Court has begun deliberating in the trial of a 23-year-old man accused of murdering Cameron Reilly, whose body was found in a field in Dunleer, CoLouth four years ago.

Aaron Connolly, Willistown, Drumcar has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Reilly (18) at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer on 26 May 2018.

The teenager’s body was found in a field by a man out walking his dog on the morning of 26 May.

Justice Tony Hunt concluded his charge to the jury this morning, telling the seven women and five men that they must be unanimous in whatever decision they reach.

He said the defence contends that sexual intimacy took place between Aaron Connolly and Cameron Reilly in the field and when Connolly left, Cameron Reilly was alive and well.

He said the first part is accepted and told the jury that if after careful examination and scrutiny they think it is reasonably possibly the second part is true then they must acquit.

Justice Hunt said the prosecution case is that the sex, the DNA evidence and the lies are not a matter of coincidence but are all interlinked.

He said proof beyond reasonable doubt is required and if the jury believe the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, then they should find Aaron Connolly guilty of murder.

The judge told the jury he would make transcripts of the evidence of forensic scientist Dr Clara Bolland and of Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan available to them and said if there was anything else they need or any evidence they wish to revisit then they should let him know.

During the trial, the court heard that in his initial statement to gardaí, Connolly said he and Cameron Reilly went in different directions at the end of the night and after the pair parted he “never looked back” to see which way Cameron went.

Last Wednesday, 7 December, lawyers for Connolly told the court the accused had oral sex with Cameron Reilly on the night he was killed.

Counsel for the defence, Michael Bowman SC made a proof by formal admission to the court on behalf of Aaron Connolly.

Bowman said that there had been sexual contact between Connolly and Reilly on the night of the murder, with Connolly pulling down Reilly’s tracksuit bottoms and placing his penis in his mouth.

He said that Aaron Connolly performed oral sex on Cameron Reilly and when he left, Cameron Reilly was still alive and standing up.

Doctor Clara Boland gave evidence that an immunological test on a penile swab of Cameron Reilly revealed human saliva that was a mixture of two people, the major sample being Cameron Reilly’s own and the minor being an incomplete profile that matched Connolly’s DNA.

The jury also heard evidence during the trial from State Pathologist Linda Mulligan who conducted the postmortem on Cameron Reilly on 26 May 2018.

She told the court that the cause of death was asphyxia due to external pressure on the neck with no other contributing factors.

The pathologist said during the postmortem she found evidence of external injury to the neck in the form of abrasions and bruising and there was also evidence of deep bruising around the neck and the hyoid bone.

“All of these features are in keeping with the application of external pressure on the neck. This was the cause of death,” she said.

There were no obvious ligature marks or circular bruises identified, Dr Mulligan said, and the injuries sustained were more in keeping with a chokehold or the application of a rough surface implement to the neck.

In his closing statement to the jury, prosecuting counsel Dean Kelly SC contended Aaron Connolly had “lied from the beginning of this investigation to the end” because he murdered his friend.

He said the “constant fox-like evolution” of the lies told by Connolly rebuts the suggestion that a young person might lie to protect his personal sexual preferences.

He contended that “rationality, reason and intelligence” permits only one verdict in this case and that is guilty of murder.

However, in his closing statement to the jury, Michael Bowman SC defending, said “strategic lies” were told by several young people who were there on the night.

He said people had lied about drug and alcohol use in a murder trial because they were afraid.

“Strategic lies are being told. I’m going to ask you to juxtapose them to show that in circumstances like that telling the truth can be difficult,” Bowman said.

“The defendant was 18, in a Garda station, locked in a cell when he’s not being interviewed by Gardaí.”

Bowman told the jury: “The law says the mere fact that the defendant lies is not evidence enough. They may lie out of panic and confusion; they may lie because they’re afraid for all sorts of reasons.”

He said if this case reduces itself to the propositions advanced by Kelly, then the only verdict is not guilty.