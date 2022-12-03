Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 3 December 2022
Advertisement

Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial

The jury trying the former Hollywood mogul heard from 49 witness in more than four weeks of evidence.

50 minutes ago 1,016 Views 0 Comments
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JUROR HAVE BEGUN deliberating in the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, after a final push from the prosecution.

“You have irrefutable, overwhelming evidence of the nature of this man, and what he did to these women,” deputy district attorney Paul Thompson told the jurors in his rebuttal to the closing argument delivered by the defence a day earlier.

Thompson urged them to find the 70-year-old former movie mogul guilty of the two rape counts and five sexual assault counts he is charged with.

The charges involve accusations from four women spanning from 2005 to 2013.

The jury heard from 49 witness in more than four weeks of evidence.

In his closing, Weinstein’s defence lawyer Alan Jackson emphasised the absence of physical evidence of the assaults, none of which were reported to authorities until years later.

He told jurors two of the accusers were clearly lying, and the other two had reframed “transactional” and “100% consensual” sexual acts with Weinstein as assaults after he became a magnet for the #MeToo movement in 2017.

“Regret is not rape,” Jackson said.

In his rebuttal, Thompson guided jurors back through the evidence for each woman.

He said the defence failed to show that any of the women had gained anything “transactional” from Weinstein, or that they had anything to gain by lying.

“Where is the evidence that there is any motivation,” Thompson said, “other than to get justice for being sexually assaulted?”.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench gave the jurors final instructions then gave them the case.

“They had just a few hours to deliberate yesterday afternoon before a weekend break.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York and could be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in California if convicted on all counts.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie