This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jury convicts two Leitrim men of raping woman at party

They had pleaded not guilty to rape in a flat in a town in the county on a date in 2017.

By Declan Brennan Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 9:21 PM
40 minutes ago 7,012 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4889310
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak

A JURY HAS convicted two Leitrim men of raping a woman after she blacked out at a party.

After an eleven day trial at the Central Criminal Court, the jury of nine men and three women spent just over six hours in deliberations.

On Monday, the jury foreman told Justice Eileen Creedon they were “deadlocked” and she told jurors they could return a verdict on which 10 or more of them agreed.

The prosecution case was that the complainant was drinking at the party with the men and other friends and did not remember ending up in a bed. She said she came to on two occasions to find the defendants raping her each time.

Both accused said they separately had sex with the woman but maintained she was aware at the time and consented.

They had pleaded not guilty to rape in a flat in a town in the county on a date in 2017. The second accused also denied a charge of oral rape of the woman. The defendants and the complainant are now aged in their 20s and knew one another from school.

The jury found the first man guilty of rape and the second man guilty of oral rape by majority verdict. They failed to reach an agreement on the count of rape against the second man.

As the verdicts were delivered, each man hung his head. The second man began sobbing and shaking and there was crying from some of their family members who were present in court.

Lawyers for the men asked Justice Eileen Creedon to consider allowing them to remain on bail in light of their young age. Conor Devally SC submitted that “they have nowhere to go” and were not a flight risk.

Justice Creedon said they have been found guilty of very serious charges and their remand status must change. She remanded them into custody for a sentence hearing on January 17 next.

Earlier in the trial Eilis Brennan SC, prosecuting, told jurors that there was a view at the party that “this was a woman who was in the room, she was vulnerable, she was in position to be taken advantage of”.

There was evidence of some men inviting others to go to the bedroom and “try her” and “chance a blowjob” and of somebody saying “you fucked her too, you get her out”.

Ms Brennan said that the lack of concern for the woman shown by the two defendants outside of the bedroom could be indicative of a lack of concern inside the room.

“Did they care, did they know she was drunk and unable to stand up for herself?,” she said.

The men cannot be named in order to protect the anonymity of the complainant.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie