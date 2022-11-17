Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 6°C Thursday 17 November 2022
Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of man accused of murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Stephen Silver (46) had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan on 17 June 2020.

33 minutes ago 9,295 Views 0 Comments
Detective Garda Colm Horkan
Detective Garda Colm Horkan
Image: Garda Press Office

A JURY AT the Central Criminal Court has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Stephen Silver, who accepts that he shot Detective Garda Colm Horkan 11 times but denies his murder.

The jury were asked to consider whether Silver was suffering from bipolar affective disorder at the time of the shooting and whether his condition substantially reduced his responsibility for the killing.

Silver’s lawyers argued that he should be found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

The seven men and five women spent just under nine hours considering their verdicts before revealing that they had a disagreement that they will not be able to resolve.

The case will now be listed again at the Central Criminal Court on 9 December and Silver will be sent forward for a retrial. The accused has been remanded in custody to that date.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott thanked the jury for what they had done over the last number of weeks.

“This was a very difficult case in detail and evidence and the nature of the case itself. It was very disturbing for everyone, especially for people such as yourselves who had to be judges,” said Mr Justice McDermott.

“I want to thank you for your application, attention, and dedication, and for the significant contribution you have given,” he said, excusing the panel from jury service for the next ten years.

Silver (46), a motorbike mechanic from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Detective Garda Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Síocána acting in accordance with his duty.

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, at Castlerea, Co Roscommon on 17 June 2020.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Ryan Dunne

