Monday 20 November 2023
Evan Treacy/INPHO File image of Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes
Limerick

Jury sworn in for trial of Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes who is charged with assault

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes and two other men were arraigned this afternoon before judge Tom O’Donnell at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.
31 minutes ago

A JURY WAS sworn in this afternoon to hear a trial of three men, including five-time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes, who are charged with violent disorder and assault causing harm to a man at a nightclub in Limerick City.

Kyle Hayes, (25), with an address at Ballyashea, Kildimo, is charged with two counts of violent disorder, one which allegedly occurred inside the ICON nightclub, Upper Denmark Street, Limerick City, and one outside the nightclub, on 28 October, 2019.

Mr Hayes, a Young Hurler of the Year in 2018, who won his fourth All Star award last Friday night, is also accused of assault causing harm to Cillian McCarthy, (24), of Toureen, Ballysimon, Co Limerick, and originally from Hilltop, St Patrick’s Road, Limerick, in the vicinity of the ICON nightclub, on the same date.

Craig Cosgrave, (24), with an address at Caherally, Grange, Co Limerick, is charged with violent disorder inside the ICON nightclub on the same date.

Jai Chaudri, (22), with an address at Carheeny, Kildimo, Co Limerick, is charged with violent disorder outside the ICON nightclub, and assault causing harm to Cillian McCarthy, also on 28 October, 2019.

The three accused were arraigned this afternoon before judge Tom O’Donnell at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

All three accused spoke only to confirm they were pleading “not guilty” to all of the charges against them.

Prosecuting counsel John O’Sullivan BL, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the jury that the alleged events occurred “in the early hours” of 28 October, 2019.

Mr O’Sullivan said the alleged victim, Cillian McCarthy, was a former student of St Clements College, Limerick, and was a qualified carpenter.

Mr O’Sullivan said the trial would hear medical evidence from doctors who treated Mr McCarthy for facial injuries following the alleged assault.

A jury of seven men and five women were sworn in to hear the case.

Mr O’Sullivan said the trial would likely last at least one week and it may possibly continue into next week.

Judge O’Donnell told the jury that the case would likely attract media attention and he directed that they not discuss the case with any anyone.

Judge O’Donnell remanded the three accused on continuing bail to appear for trial at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court tomorrow morning.

Author
David Raleigh
