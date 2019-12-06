Jury sworn in as Dublin garda goes on trial accused of assaulting RTÉ employee

A JURY HAS been empanelled in the case of a Dublin garda accused of assaulting an RTÉ employee.

In Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, Sean Lucey pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing harm to Colm Hand at Cathedral Street, Dublin 1, on 6 February 2016.

Lucey, with an address in south Dublin, also pleaded not guilty to damaging a camera on the same date.

He replied “Not guilty, judge,” when arraigned on the two charges.

The jury of seven women and five men was told Lucey is a garda who has been stationed at Crumlin Village and Sundrive Road garda stations. Hand is employed by RTÉ.

The alleged assault occurred during an “event” in the city involving a group called Pegida and a “counter-event” involving the European Network Against Racism, the court heard.

Judge Karen O’Connor said told the jury that Pegida is an organisation which is involved in “protecting the national identity”.

“If you anticipate that in relation to any of the information I have given you, that you might have difficulty with impartiality, if you anticipate this could be a problem, you should bring that to my attention,” Judge O’Connor told the jury.

The judge also warned the jury members not to carry out their own research into the case and to base their decision-making only on the evidence heard in court.

A number of witnesses are expected to give evidence at the trial, including several gardaí and members of the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSoc), the court heard.

The trial, which is expected to last five days, will start on Monday before Judge Melanie Greally.

