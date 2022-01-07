Jury trials at Central and Circuit courts postponed due to Covid-19

JURY TRIALS AT the Central and Circuit courts have been postponed until 24 January due to the impact of the current Covid-19 situation.

In a statement, the Courts Service same the high incidence of Covid-19 has resulted in unprecedented numbers of staff, Judges, practitioners and witnesses unable to attend at courthouses.

As a result, there will be some disruption to court sittings until 21 January, the Courts Service said.

“Jury trials of necessity involve a large number of people being required to attend over a sometimes prolonged period and are therefore particularly affected by the inability of individual practitioners, staff, jurors, witnesses or Judges to attend,” it said.

As a result, criminal trials due to commence in the Central and Circuit Courts will not start before 24 January.

All hearings scheduled at the Supreme Court until the end of January will be heard by remote platform.

All hearings scheduled at the Court of Appeal will also be heard by remote platform, with requests for physical hearings and hybrid hearings considered on a case-by-case basis. This position will be reviewed on 19 January.

The Courts Service said steps will be taken in each jurisdiction to address the issues arising in other areas of work.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The Courts Service and the Presidents of the respective jurisdictions are aware of the unique nature of each jurisdiction and the differing implications of curtailing services across civil, criminal and family areas of law,” the Courts Service said.

“Our aim is to minimise disruption to courts for the shortest possible period,” it said.

Priority is to be given to urgent matters such as domestic violence applications.