Jury won't hear evidence today due to 'first speed bump' in trial of Jozef Puska

THE JURY IN the trial of Jozef Puska, who denies murdering 23-year-old school teacher Ashling Murphy, will not hear any evidence today due to circumstances “out of the control” of the court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt told the nine men and three women that the trial had hit its “first speed bump” and due to reasons he does not want to go into, it is not in a position to resume today.

He said he is “hopeful and optimistic that it will be a temporary situation and we will be in a position to resume tomorrow.”

He asked the jury not to speculate and said that the delay was “out of the control of any of the parties or myself” and, he said, he will have “further information for you tomorrow”.

Jozef Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on 12 January 2022.

The trial has heard that Ms Murphy died after suffering 12 sharp force wounds to her neck that damaged muscles, nerves and major blood vessels.

She had been exercising along a towpath adjacent to the Grand Canal in Tullamore shortly after 3pm when her attacker struck.

The jury has heard eleven days of evidence so far and was told yesterday that the prosecution has just two further witnesses to call.

