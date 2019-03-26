All criminal charges dropped against Empire actor Jussie Smollett

US PROSECUTORS HAVE all charges against television actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to police about a fabricated racist and homophobic hate crime.

Smollett’s lawyers released a statement today confirming the charges had been dropped.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean,” Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a joint statement.

The 36-year-old actor had denied 16 counts of allegedly masterminding a false attack to gain publicity and win a bigger paycheck.

