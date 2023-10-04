Advertisement

Wednesday 4 October 2023
Just Stop Oil The protesters entered the stage during a performance of the show’s famous song One More Day
# west end
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables performance in London's West End
Westminster police said that local officers were quickly on the scene.
14 minutes ago

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End on Wednesday night.

The protesters entered the stage during a performance of the show’s famous song One More Day.

Just Stop Oil said that four protesters then locked themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks at around 8.50pm.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the group wrote: “4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.

“Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?

“The fossil show can’t go on.”

In video of the incident, audience members can be heard booing the demonstrators.

Just Stop Oil said that the performance was stopped and the theatre was evacuated by 9.10pm.

Just Stop Oil

The Westminster Police said that five people were arrested at the theatre.

In a post on X, the force said: “At about 9pm tonight, police were called to a protest inside a theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1.

“Local officers were quickly on scene and five people have been arrested.”

Press Association
