Just Stop Oil protests: Arrests made after King Charles III waxwork pelted with cake

JUST STOP OIL protesters have this morning targeted a waxwork statue of King Charles III and defaced it by smearing it with chocolate cake.
A video shared by the climate activists shows two people at Madame Tussauds in London. They cover the waxwork with cake “demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents”, according to their official Twitter page.
The protesters said: “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”
The man who appears on the video is also heard saying “this is a time for action” as he pelts the figure with cake.
The Met Police confirmed they have arrested four people in relation to the incident.
A statement reads: “We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10.50am. Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident.”
This is the latest in a string of incidents related to the protests.
Last week, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers was defaced with tomato soup.
Yesterday, four Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested for “wilful obstruction” after blocking traffic on London’s Abbey Road.
The activists blocked traffic on both carriageways of the North London crossing made famous by The Beatles.
The protesters recreated the pose from the cover of The Beatles’ Abbey Road album at the crossing.
They then unfurled a poster with the slogan ‘Just Stop Oil’, before blocking traffic by sitting in the middle of the road.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Both carriageways of Abbey Road are now clear of protesters and traffic is flowing again in both directions.
“Police have arrested four protesters for wilful obstruction of the highway.”
🎂 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL CAKES THE KING 🎂— Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 24, 2022
👑 Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #A22Network pic.twitter.com/p0DJ8v3XVB
