EU Justice Commissioner to meet with Meta and Twitter during Ireland visit

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER for Justice is set to meet with representatives from both Twitter and Meta during his two-day visit to Ireland.
The meeting comes as the Commission prepares to release an update on the progress of tackling hate speech online.
Didier Reynders, the EU Justice Commissioner, is also set to meet with Justice Minister Helen McEntee as well as the Data Protection Commissioner, Helen Dixon.
Reynders meetings with social media companies comes just days after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that there would be around 140 redundancies made at the Irish Twitter office, while there are concerns that 400 jobs could be lost at Meta in Ireland.
The Belgian Commissioner is expected to meet with representatives from Twitter today, while the meeting with Meta is expected to take place tomorrow.
Reynders will also appear at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on EU Affairs to update TDs and Senators on the Commission’s work around Russian sanctions as well as the investigation of war crimes.
He is also expected to meet with civil society groups to discuss both hate crimes and data protection matters.
