Justice Minister to announce age limit increase to 50 for new gardaí

THE GOVERNMENT IS to increase the age limit for new gardaí from 35 to 50, the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will announce later today.

The decision will be announced at the latest graduation ceremony for 126 new Gardaí in the Garda College in Templemore.

It also comes just days after a €2.3 billion allocation for An Garda Síochána in Budget 2024 to help build stronger, safer communities.

The funding includes an aspirational recruitment figure of 800 to 1,000 new Gardaí and an increase in the training allowance from €184 to €305.

In February, the Labour Court determined the age limit was unlawful and amounted to discrimination on the grounds of age. An appeal has been levelled against that decision.

During evidence to the court in that case Commissioner Drew Harris had claimed that the age limit of 35 was “essential”. He further claimed that it was needed to maintain the bar on older candidates because of the need for stamina.

Both Minister McEntee and Commissioner Drew Harris will make the announcement today.

They are to claim that the age should be changed in advance of the next Garda recruitment campaign to give as many people as possible the opportunity to apply to An Garda Síochána.

The entry age limit of 35 has been in place since 2004, when it was increased from 26.

The retirement age is currently set at 60, and Minister McEntee is also in discussions with Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe on this issue.

Sources have said one of the key issues will be the payment into the Garda pension and whether the older joining age will impact this aspect.

The change to the entry age can only be made by way of regulation following approval by the Cabinet, and McEntee will bring proposals to Government shortly.

It is anticipated that a class of 126 new Gardaí will graduate today and another class will enter Templemore on Monday.

135 trainees entered the training college in February, another 154 in May and a class of 174 in July – the Department of Justice has said that the total garda numbers will be at 14,032.

Gardaí believe that they will reach a level of between 700 and 800 new recruits this year.