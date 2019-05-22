This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Justice Minister says government will consider similar legislation to UK 'porn block' law

Credit card details could be used to verify a person is over 18 under the new UK rules.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 22 May 2019, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,815 Views 9 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Sata Production
Image: Shutterstock/Sata Production

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has confirmed that the Irish government will consider a similar system to the UK’s so-called ‘porn block’ law as part of new legislation on online safety.

“I would be very keen that we would engage widely to ensure that Ireland could benefit from what is international best practice here and that is why we are looking at what is happening in other jurisdictions,” he said.

As part of legislation passed in the UK in 2017, pornography sites will be expected, from 15 July, to have a robust age-verification system in place to ensure its UK users are over 18.

Although this will be regulated by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), the sites themselves will be allowed to decide exactly how they do it.

Options include requiring adult users to buy a special card over the counter at a newsagents, where they will be asked to show photo ID to verify their age. The card will have a code on it that can be used to access the site.

Some sites will ask users to provide a scan of a passport or driver’s licence which will then be verified by a third party while others may ask for credit card details as proof a person is over 18.

TheJournal.ie previously reported that Ireland could be set to follow in the UK’s footsteps, and in a recent episode of The Explainer podcast, TheJournal.ie took a look at this UK legislation and the likelihood of similar laws being rolled out here. 

Flanagan said he believes that it is “important that every effort be made to protect young people particularly online”.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

