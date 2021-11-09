Justice Minister McEntee says she sometimes feels "unsafe" as a politician

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee has said that there have been times when she felt unsafe as a politician.

McEntee, speaking last night at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference in Killarney, said that she is “very willing” to look at legislation into outlawing protests outside homes.

Recent protests have gathered outside the homes of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

A review has been initiated into politicians’ safety and The Journal revealed last week that gardaí had upped patrols at some locations.

“The vast majority of the time, yes (I feel safe). Have I felt certain situations where I haven’t been? Yes. But I think we need to be measured in our response.

“My own department is carrying out a review of the safety of office holders, so that is across the board. We will obviously await the response to that review,” she said.

The Minister was asked about the chance of an attack on an Irish politician similar to that in the UK including the recent murder of British MP David Amess.

“I think that (an attack on a politician) is always a possibility and that is why we need to make sure that the supports and the measures are there, that they are there to support people and that that doesn’t happen and that and we don’t want to see incident like we have seen in the UK,” she added.

Helen McEntee speaking at the AGSI conference last night. Source: Niall O'Connor/The Journal

McEntee said that she will consider proposed legislation from TD Malcolm Byrne to make protests outside homes illegal and will examine the findings of a review into politician’s safety.

“(There are) proposals to look at how we can create safe spaces for people.

“I think, particularly for office holders but it is the same whether it is Tony Holohan or others, there are constituency offices, there are offices that people can go to, there are always spaces that people can protest.

“When it moves to a person’s home, personally I think that is crossing a line. I think everybody, and particularly their family – people who are not involved perhaps in politics who aren’t involved in the day to day work – they should not be subjected to this type of abuse, that is my own personal opinion.

“But if there is something that needs to be done following the report that expands further, then I am very willing to do that.”

McEntee returned to her role as Minister For Justice last week following after six months maternity leave.