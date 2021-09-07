#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Justin Trudeau hit by small stones thrown by protesters

The Canadian Prime Minister has faced pushback over his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 9:41 AM
27 minutes ago 2,392 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5542425

canadas-liberal-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-makes-an-announcement-inside-the-sunwing-airlines-hangar-during-his-election-campaign-tour-in-mississauga-ontario-canada-september-3-2021-reutersca Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pictured during his election campaign tour in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Friday. Source: Reuters/Carlos Osorio/Alamy Stock Photo

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau has been hit by small stones thrown by protesters during a campaign stop in Ontario.

Trudeau was returning to his campaign bus after visiting a brewery when gravel was thrown at him. He was not injured during the incident, BBC News reports.

According to Annie Bergeron-Oliver, a reporter with Canada’s CTV National News, two people travelling on a media bus were also hit by the gravel, but were not injured.

Erin O’Toole, the leader of the opposition Conservative Party, described the incident as “disgusting”.

“Political violence is never justified and our media must be free from intimidation, harassment, and violence,” he tweeted.

Trudeau called a snap election in August, hoping to secure a majority government for his left-of-centre Liberal party.

However, in recent months he has faced pushback over his response to the Covid-19 pandemic and his plans for vaccine mandates have become a key issue ahead of the 20 September election.

A recent opinion poll showed that Trudeau’s Liberal Party appears to be ceding popularity to its Conservative rivals.

The Conservatives took a slim lead as support for the Liberals has eroded, according to a tracking survey by Nanos Research conducted for the CTV network and the daily Globe and Mail in late August.

The poll showed Conservatives were favored by 33.3% of eligible voters, compared to 30.8% for Trudeau’s Liberals, a difference just within the poll’s margin of error but reflecting a steady swing away from the Liberals.

In mid-August, when Trudeau announced plans to hold an early election — less than two years after the last federal ballot — his Liberals held a small lead.

The CBC public network’s poll tracker also showed a narrow but growing shift in favour of the Conservatives, giving them a lead of 32.5% to 32.2%.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Nanos poll put the left-leaning New Democratic Party in third position, supported by 21.7% of eligible voters. The CBC tracker had the New Democrats at 20.2%.

Nanos showed O’Toole, who is still relatively unknown among the general public, with a rising approval rating, up 3.2 points to 27.2% since 23 August.

Approval for Trudeau slid by 2.8%, to 29.9%, over the same period.

Last month he had to cancel an election rally in the Toronto region because of angry anti-vaccination and anti-masking protests.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2021  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie