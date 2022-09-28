Gardaí investigating after juvenile skeletal remains found in east Cork

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding the discovery of juvenile skeletal remains in east Cork.

The discovery of the remains in Killeagh was made after gardaí were given confidential information.

Gardaí have said they are following a definite line of enquiry.

The remains have been taken to Cork City Morgue and the assistance of a forensic anthropologist has been sought.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place, the results of which will direct the course of the investigation, according to gardaí.