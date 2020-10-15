#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 15 October 2020
Kamala Harris suspending in-person events after comms director tests positive for Covid-19

A flight crew member also tested positive after a recent campaign trip.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 5:38 PM
Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 5:38 PM
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Image: MSNBC
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Image: MSNBC

JOE BIDEN’S PRESIDENTIAL campaign has said that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for Covid-19.

The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on 8 October.

Harris had been scheduled to travel on Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters that Harris’ communications director and a flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said “neither of these individuals had any contact with Vice President Biden, with Senator Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive test results”.

But O’Malley Dillon said Harris would suspend travel for several days “out of an abundance of caution”.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport.

They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. The pair have also each had multiple negative tests since then.

Harris has had two tests since 8 October, most recently Wednesday, Ms O’Malley Dillon said.

Biden’s last announced negative test was Tuesday. The presidential candidate is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall later today.

Press Association

