Tuesday 11 August, 2020
California Senator Kamala Harris named as Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate

Harris ran against Biden to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 9:20 PM
11 minutes ago 14,368 Views 38 Comments
US Senator Kamala Harris will be Joe Biden's running mate.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

KAMALA HARRIS HAS been chosen as the running mate of Joe Biden, the former US-vice president who is set to face Donald Trump in the US presidential election. 

Harris, a Senator for California who ran to be the Democratic Presidential nominee, has been a fierce critic in the past of Trump. 

A former attorney general of California, she became only the second black woman to be elected to the US Senate. 

Biden announced his pick tonight, describing Harris as “a fearless fighter for the little guy”. 

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse,” he said.

“I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Biden had said that he would make a decision around August 1, but that deadline was pushed back. 

Harris will serve as vice-president if Biden wins. Biden, who is 77, would be the oldest person elected president if he wins the race to the Oval Office.

There had been much speculation in recent weeks about who Biden would choose, ahead of the party convention that will formalise his nomination to challenge Trump. 

Other contenders for the role included former Obama advisor Susan Rice, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Californian congresswoman Karen Bass, as well as Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth. 

