Dublin: 10°C Monday 26 October 2020
Bodies of three men discovered following shooting incident in Kanturk, Co Cork

Gardaí have been at the scene since early this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 26 Oct 2020, 3:42 PM
18 minutes ago 19,567 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5245365
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

THREE MEN HAVE died following a shooting incident in Kanturk, Co Cork earlier today.

At around 1pm, the body of a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound was discovered in the bedroom of a house. 

At approximately 1.40pm two further bodies, a male in his late 50s and a male in his 20s were discovered in adjoining lands. 

Gardaí said preliminary indications are that both bodies have gunshot wounds.

It is understood that a family of four were living in the house and there may have been a dispute involved. 

Shortly before 6.30am this morning, a woman in her 60s alerted neighbours that firearms had been discharged at her home. 

At around 6.30am, gardaí were alerted to the incident in Assolas in Kanturk. 

Gardaí were told that three men were in the house and that one man may have suffered from gunshot wounds. 

Members of the Emergency Response Unit approached the house at around 1pm after garda negotiators attempted to make contact with anyone inside the house throughout the morning. 

The body of the man in his 20s was then discovered and no one else was present in the house. 

The house and the adjoining lands have been declared as crime scenes and gardaí have commenced a full investigation into all the circumstances of the incident.

The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted and are on the way to both scenes.

Gardaí are not looking for any other person in connection with the incident at this time. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist in the investigation to contact Mallow Garda Station 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

A media blackout was put in place earlier today.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established in Kanturk.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

