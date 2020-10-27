Post-mortems due after father and two sons found dead in Cork

Tadgh O'Sullivan and his sons Mark and Diarmuid were found dead yesterday.

POST-MORTEM EXAMINATIONS will take place today on the bodies of a father and his two sons who were found dead yesterday in Kanturk in Cork.

The men have been named locally as Tadgh, Mark and Diarmuid O’Sullivan.

At around 1pm yesterday, the body of a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound was discovered in the bedroom of a house in Kanturk.

At approximately 1.40pm two further bodies, a male in his late 50s and a male in his 20s were discovered in adjoining lands. Gardaí said preliminary indications are that both bodies have gunshot wounds.

It is understood that a family of four were living in the house and there may have been a dispute involved. Gardaí are not looking for any other person in connection with the incident at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything in the area to come forward.

In a statement, Cork Institute of Technology said that Diarmuid had recently completed his studies and was due to be conferred next week with a first class honours degree in accounting.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Dr Dan Collins, head of student affairs, said the entire CIT community was in shock following the news.

He said: “There are no words anyone can say to express how people are feeling. This tragedy is heart-breaking, and we extend our thoughts and sympathy to his mother, Ann. We also keep in our thoughts, and prayers, his brother Mark and his father Tadgh.

“We are mindful at this time of his friends, classmates, and staff of the Department of Accounting and Information Systems, as well as the extended family and neighbours.”

Dr Collins indicated that staff described Diarmuid as a young man with promise, who was a hard worker, respected, and held in high regard by staff and students alike.